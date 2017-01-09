On the afternoon of Dec.
Sometimes before games, Kansas State women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie can relax.
After Kansas State lost a close game in controversial fashion on Tuesday at Kansas, Wildcat coach Bruce Weber urged his team to use their feelings as motivation against Oklahoma.
Kansas State women’s basketball head coach Jeff Mittie has been searching for another scorer to complement his already-established scoring threats.
Kansas State is no stranger to close endings to games, whether or not they end in the Wildcats’ favor.
Subscribers can access a list of local public employees' 2014 pay records.
John Pecoraro, left, buys green onions from Tim Heward at the indoor farmer’s market on Saturday morning in Pottorf Hall. Heward works with Welch’s Vegetable Farms in Greenleaf.
Area residents share goals for 2017 (or why they didn’t set any)
Kansas hasn’t enjoyed a big dose of good financial news in a long time, and given the degree of budget turmoil, Kansans would be wise not to hold their breath waiting for great news.
To the Editor: I am writing about the article in Wednesday’s Mercury, “Pence, Obama in dueling meetings at Capitol on health care.
To the Editor: Most Republicans find it interesting and even amusing that many Democrats/liberals/ progressives can not accept the reality that according to our system of government, the presidential candidate who wins 270 electoral votes is elected.
I went to the OB the other day, where the nurse informed me I’m 38 weeks, three days pregnant.
‘My friend Tee got shot in the face.
Much has been written, especially since the November election, about the gaping political divide in this country and how those in both camps do not even talk to each other, indeed often do not even know anyone of the other side.
Get the latest news, weather and sports updates from The Mercury sent to your phone.
After a long wait, the Manhattan High bowling team is ready for action.
Manhattan High wrestling started 2017 off strong, winning the J.
Tucked along the visitors’ sideline Friday night in Frankfort, Blue Valley Randolph girls basketball coach Matt Schreiber extolled his team, “You can’t be afraid to shoot.
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A western Kansas family is outraged after game wardens killed a deer that was allowed inside their house and took walks with the family.
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A judge has granted a civil trial for a Kenyan man who alleges immigration agents violently attacked him at a Kansas jail for refusing to be fingerprinted before deportation, an incident captured on jailhouse surveillance video.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas coach Bill Self spent this week bemoaning his team's defense after shootout wins over TCU and Kansas State, even calling it the worst he's seen since he arrived in Lawrence.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The hallmark of Kansas under Bill Self has always been defense, the kind of gritty, in-your-face man-to-man that suffocates and frustrates everyone who sets foot in Allen Fieldhouse.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Brooke McCarty scored 15 points and Ariel Atkins and Joyner Holmes combined for 14 in the pivotal third quarter to lead No. 15 Texas over Kansas 66-54 on Wednesday night.
You can download and print:
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | The Manhattan Mercury, 318 North 5th Street, Manhattan, Kansas, 66502 | Copyright 2017