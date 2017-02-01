K-State cannot reach its goals without a diverse community consisting of international students and faculty and staff members, K-State President Richard Myers said in a letter Tuesday.
The Kansas State football program addressed needs on defense and added to its offense on Wednesday with the announcement of its 2017 recruiting class.
BEN ADLER OL | 6-4 | 310 | WICHITA Adler is rated as the nation’s 47th-best guard and the fourth-best player in the state by Scout.
When Kansas State sat down to watch film from its recent loss at Tennessee, coach Bruce Weber said his team was somber.
After splitting a two-game home stand last week, the Kansas State women’s basketball team hit the road to take on Texas Tech.
Subscribers can access a list of local public employees' 2014 pay records.
Construction workers pour concrete on Tuesday morning at the intersection of Scenic Drive and Anderson Avenue. Workers are installing a roundabout at the intersection.
Mike McHugh, a member of K-State’s inline hockey club team, skates toward the goal with the puck during an exhibition game Saturday between the Wildcats and Central Missouri and Peters Rec Center. Teams from Garden City and Wichita also participated in the tournament.
To the Editor: I sincerely appreciate KSU President Richard Myers’ affirmation of support for international students and faculty.
Are you safer this week knowing that no refugees from Sudan or Somalia or Iraq will legally enter the United States for at least 90 days? Probably not.
To the Editor: It is a painful and frightening irony that on the Day of Holocaust Remembrance, our newly elected president should issue an executive order banning refugees from some of the most troubled countries in the world.
A friend suggested that “Sleepless” was like the “Taken” movies, only with Jamie Foxx instead of Liam Neeson.
They say snakes are fascinating, that their curling and their shiny skin attract and hold the eye.
After an intense, close win over rival Wamego last Friday, Rock Creek head coach Jim Johnston feared his team’s focus may suffer when the Mustangs hosted Centralia Tuesday night.
The Rock Creek girls three-game win streak was broken Tuesday night as Centralia’s height wreaked havoc as the Mustangs fell, 58-24.
Judging solely by each coach’s comments after the game Tuesday night, it would have been fair to predict a Riley County win over Marysville.
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday rejected arguments that a Kansas law can shield from federal prosecution anyone owning firearms made, sold and kept in the state — a ruling that casts doubt on the legality of similar laws passed in nine states across the nation.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A ferret is recovering after being fitted with a pacemaker during a rare surgery at Kansas State University.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The one place Kansas guard Frank Mason III and his teammates can find a reprieve these days seems to be the basketball court, where the third-ranked Jayhawks can be defined only by their play.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas forward Carlton Bragg has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and remained suspended indefinitely Monday from the third-ranked Jayhawks.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kindred Wesemann scored 11 of her career-high 34 points in the fourth quarter and No. 25 Kansas Stated ended a two-game losing streak with a 74-69 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday.
