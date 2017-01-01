Mexican man charged with rape had 19 deportations, removals WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Mexican man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl on a Greyhound bus that traveled through Kansas had been deported 10 times and voluntarily removed from the U.S. another nine times since 2003, records obtained by The Associated Press show.

No. 24 Oklahoma women beat Kansas 84-54 in Big 12 opener LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Nancy Walton had career highs of 14 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks and No. 24 Oklahoma won its 12th-straight Big 12 Conference opener 84-54 over Kansas on Thursday night.

Haskell attorneys argue school isn't subject to Title IX LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Attorneys representing Haskell Indian Nations University in a lawsuit filed by a former student over an alleged rape argue in a court filing that the school is not subject to Title IX, which prohibits gender-based discrimination, sexual harassment and sexual violence in education.

KU libraries' gender pronoun pins part of inclusion push LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — University of Kansas students are being offered buttons through the school's library system meant to make their preferred gender pronouns clear.