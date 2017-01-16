  • January 16, 2017
ICE PREP

Prepforstorm

From left, Laura Alton, Caleb Alton, Shawn Alton and David Alton leave Dillons on Saturday afternoon. The Altons got in some last-minute shopping in anticipation of an ice storm Saturday night. They picked up batteries and snacks in case they were stuck in the house for a few days.


  • January 15, 2017  |  Men's Basketball   Sneed finding his feet in Big 12 play

    One of Kansas State’s most impactful players has never started.

  • January 14, 2017  |  Men's Basketball   Wildcats lose to No. 1 Baylor, 77-68

    Kansas State took the lead with 10 minutes left, called a timeout and a raucous crowd felt the momentum on the Wildcats’ side on Saturday against No.

  • January 13, 2017  |  Local  |  Public Health  |  Police, Courts & Emergency  |  Traffic  |  Men's Basketball   Ice storm could cut power to area

    An ice storm warning is in effect in the area, and weather experts are advising eastern Kansas residents to prepare for power outages and avoid driving starting tonight.

  • January 13, 2017  |  Women's Basketball   K-State hits the road to face Oklahoma State

    At 13-4 overall and boasting a No.


  • January 13, 2017  |  UP AND RUNNING Tracter

    Gary LaGrange, president of the SAVE Farm project, checks out the inside of the organization’s first tractor, a John Deere 4630. Janie Hodgson donated the tractor and $10,000 to help the organization, which teaches veterans how to farm.

  • January 13, 2017  |  FARM DOGS | KIRK & BLUE Farmdogs

    Kirk Junod and his companion, Blue, are inseparable. Blue is a 14-year-old blue heeler/border collie who has lived by Junod’s side in Neuchatel since she was a puppy. Blue is with Junod so much his truck has become her territory. From long rides to trips to the grocery store, Blue is included. On the rare occasions when Blue is left alone at the house, Junod likens his return as coming home to an angry wife. Blue has chickens to round up, unconditional love from Junod and sometimes ground beef for dinner, raised and butchered by Junod himself. This is the first of a series of pictures that illustrate the relationship between rural farmers and their dogs. To suggest a farmer for this series, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

