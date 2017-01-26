  • January 26, 2017
FINAL TOAST

Jimsharp

Jim Sharp, a member of Kansas’ Battle of the Bulge veterans group, holds a bottle of wine in front of his World War II memorabilia, which includes a Nazi flag from his time as serge of the guard at Nuremburg. The group will meet for the last time on Saturday.


  • January 24, 2017  |  Football   Offensive assistant leaving for Rutgers

    Kansas State football assistant director of recruiting and offensive quality control coach Scotty O’Hara announced on Twitter on Monday night that he is leaving Manhattan to take a similar position at Rutgers University.

  • January 25, 2017  |  Arts & Leisure   BURST OF COLOR Burstofcolor

    Hildegard Bembry works on a floral arrangement at Steve’s Floral downtown on Wednesday morning. Steve’s Floral recently remodeled its store with new displays and fixtures.

  • January 25, 2017  |  Snapshots   SNAPSHOTS Image 1

    Photos from our readers
  • January 25, 2017  |  Editorials   Keystone pipeline worth building

    President Donald Trump made the right move — and made up for some time squandered by his predecessor — when he issued an executive order Tuesday reviving the Keystone XL Pipeline.

  • January 25, 2017  |  Letters   Trump’s election has spawned new activism

    To the Editor: With the election of Donald Trump, millions of people are faced with the question of how we move forward in the face of national and international fear.

  • January 24, 2017  |  Editorials   Pompeo is up to the task at CIA

    We congratulate Mike Pompeo, who stepped down this week as representative of Kansas’ 4th Congressional District, for becoming President Donald Trump’s CIA director.

  • January 25, 2017 | State Prince scores 25 points to lift Baylor over Kansas St

    MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Alexis Prince got Baylor going and the No. 2 Lady Bears never looked back.

  • January 25, 2017 | State Police investigating alleged rape of teen at Kansas dorm

    LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Campus police are investigating the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl at a University of Kansas dorm housing the men's basketball team, authorities said Wednesday.

  • January 24, 2017 | State ACLU seeks copy of proposed changes to US election law

    WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union asked a federal court to force Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to turn over proposed changes to the nation's voter registration law that the conservative Republican was photographed bringing to a meeting in November with Donald Trump.

  • January 23, 2017 | State Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hopes on Trump

    TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Abortion opponents expressed optimism Monday that President Donald Trump's early months in office would advance their cause as hundreds converged on the Kansas Statehouse to mark the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

  • January 23, 2017 | State Kansas man admits robbing Kansas bank to escape wife

    KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A 70-year-old man who told investigators after robbing a Kansas bank that he'd rather be imprisoned than with his wife has admitted carrying out the holdup.


