  • February 3, 2017
Construction crews renovate the former Ray’s Apple Market in downtown into a medical complex. Via Christi expects to move its outpatient behavioral health, Via Christi Light and Diabetes Center to the building in the late summer or early fall.


  • February 3, 2017  |  Soccer   K-State soccer signs 12 for ‘17

    Kansas State women’s soccer head coach Mike Dibbini signed 12 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent who will join the roster for the 2017 season.

  • February 3, 2017  |  Men's Basketball   Wildcats’ next stretch is tall task

    Take a look at the next three games on Kansas State’s schedule, and you’ll see a gauntlet that features the top three teams in the Big 12.

  • February 2, 2017  |  Women's Basketball   K-State WBB controls Texas Tech, 65-53

    LUBBOCK, Texas — Kansas State started a stretch of four-road games in the first five in the month of February with a 65-53 win at Texas Tech on Wednesday night.

  • February 2, 2017  |  Football   Wildcats fill needs with 2017 class

    When Kansas State coach Bill Snyder looks at the 2017 recruiting class, he sees a list of needs with checkmarks next to each one.


  • February 3, 2017  |  Local  |  Arts & Leisure   TALLGRASS TALES Tallgrasstales

    Ivan Newton, a 2-year-old from Junction City, colors with crayons during Tallgrass Tales at the Flint Hills Discovery Center on Friday morning. This program connects kids to the Flint Hills by combining an activity and a story to help them learn about the culture and ecology around them.

  • February 2, 2017  |  Local  |  Education   MORNING MUSIC Music

    Fifth-graders, from left, Sydnee Sanders and Gabe Salvatierra perform during an orchestra concert on Thursday morning at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School. The concert was held for students and parents to celebrate the 100th day of school.

  • February 3, 2017 | State Trump confidant presses for tough Kansas immigration action

    TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach , a confidant of President Donald Trump on immigration, is asking the state Legislature to pass two measures aimed at fighting illegal immigration by barring "sanctuary cities" and allowing state troopers to enforce immigration laws.

  • February 3, 2017 | State Jackson leads No. 3 Kansas to 73-68 win over No. 2 Baylor

    LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas took a big step toward keeping its streak of Big 12 titles intact Wednesday night.

  • February 3, 2017 | State Civil Air Patrol officer out after 'swing from a tree' post

    TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A lieutenant colonel in Kansas' Civil Air Patrol has resigned his command after posting on Facebook that a state lawmaker should "swing from a tree" for introducing a bill that would undo a law allowing concealed weapons on college campuses starting in July.

  • January 31, 2017 | State Judge: Federal firearms regulations trump Kansas gun law

    WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday rejected arguments that a Kansas law can shield from federal prosecution anyone owning firearms made, sold and kept in the state — a ruling that casts doubt on the legality of similar laws passed in nine states across the nation.

  • January 31, 2017 | State No. 3 Kansas focused on No. 2 Baylor, not distractions

    LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The one place Kansas guard Frank Mason III and his teammates can find a reprieve these days seems to be the basketball court, where the third-ranked Jayhawks can be defined only by their play.


