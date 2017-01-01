A change of command at Kansas State University topped the Mercury’s list of biggest stories for 2016, followed closely by the months-long mascot debate at Manhattan High School.
A change of command at Kansas State University topped the Mercury’s list of biggest stories for 2016, followed closely by the months-long mascot debate at Manhattan High School.
Dean Wade’s scoring Friday night couldn’t have been more opportune for Kansas State.
Jim Leavitt just got a new job as the defensive coordinator at Oregon, but his contract addresses a potential future job at Kansas State.
At surface level, Friday’s Kansas State-Texas matchup looks lopsided.
Subscribers can access a list of local public employees' 2014 pay records.
Kansas State fans at Kite’s in Aggieville celebrate a touchdown in the first half of the Texas Bowl against Texas A&M on Wednesday night. Fans crowded into bars across Aggieville to watch the football games. Kansas State defeated Texas A&M 33-28 to complete its sweep of Texas teams this season
Campers learned about pioneer technology during the camp.
Let’s bid goodbye to 2016.
To the Editor: I always read the “To the Editor” letters and, whether I agree or disagree, have never really felt the urge to respond, until now! I wish to respond to Nolan Carlson’s letter, published on Wednesday, Dec.
To the Editor: Santa Claus was very busy this year and he has many elves helping him year round to make Christmas so cherry and bright.
Area residents can start 2017 in a healthy way by connecting with nature and hiking Sunday afternoon.
The cast for the new movie comedy “Why Him?” is led by James Franco and Bryan Cranston, too justly admired actors who are obviously fully committed to this film, based on a story generated by Jonah Hill and a couple of partners.
Retailers nationally reported strong sales at the end of December, but it ‘shard to say how Manhattan stores fared through the holidays.
Get the latest news, weather and sports updates from The Mercury sent to your phone.
Christina Martinez feels at home on a wrestling mat.
KANSAS CITY, Mo.
Wamego head boys basketball coach Troy Hemphill thinks the best is yet to come for his team.
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Mexican man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl on a Greyhound bus that traveled through Kansas had been deported 10 times and voluntarily removed from the U.S. another nine times since 2003, records obtained by The Associated Press show.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Nancy Walton had career highs of 14 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks and No. 24 Oklahoma won its 12th-straight Big 12 Conference opener 84-54 over Kansas on Thursday night.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Attorneys representing Haskell Indian Nations University in a lawsuit filed by a former student over an alleged rape argue in a court filing that the school is not subject to Title IX, which prohibits gender-based discrimination, sexual harassment and sexual violence in education.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — University of Kansas students are being offered buttons through the school's library system meant to make their preferred gender pronouns clear.
TROY, Kan. (AP) — A northeast Kansas man whose 8-year-old granddaughter was killed in a crash as she drove him home from church has pleaded no contest in her death.
You can download and print:
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | The Manhattan Mercury, 318 North 5th Street, Manhattan, Kansas, 66502 | Copyright 2017