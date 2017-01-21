Marvin Hachmeister has never met a stranger, he certainly passed that on to his dog, Pal, an 8-year-old heeler mix. Hachmeister’s land just outside Wildcat Park is Pal’s domain. He keeps watch over the cattle and lives like a farm king. Pal often acts as a greeter at Wildcat Park, running to entering cars to put a smile on visitors faces. Pal even gets to go to races with Hachmeister; he competes in 10Ks with his faithful owner. Email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) to suggest a farmer for this series.